Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 13 Chichester establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Saddle Rooms Restaurant And Coffee Bar at Fishers Adventure Farm Park, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Staff Canteen at The Fresh Herb Company, Runcton Nursery, Pagham Road, North Mundham; rated on April 9

• Rated 5: Audit Room Restaurant And Coffee Shop at Petworth House, Church Street, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Billy's On The Beach at Kiosk, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham, Chichester; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Calamitys at 11 The Parade, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Christ Church Methodist and United Reformed at Old Market Avenue, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Westbourne Caf� at Units 3 And 4, 7 The Square, Westbourne, Emsworth; rated on March 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Midhurst Club at North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: The Royal British Legion at Grove Street, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Rainbow Inn at 56 St Pauls Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on April 2

• Rated 5: Chichester Baptist Church at 124 Sherborne Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Fox and Hounds at Common Road, Funtington, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: