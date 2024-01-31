Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Chichester Golf Club Restaurant at Chichester Golf Club, Hoe Farm, Hunston, Chichester; rated on January 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Unicorn Inn at Heyshott Street, Heyshott, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Oaklands Lane, West Lavington, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on January 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Saigon Munchbox at Platform 2 Southside, Chichester Railway Station, Southgate, Chichester; rated on January 23