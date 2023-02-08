Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Number One Chinese at 1 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester; rated on January 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Crafty Bishop at Southgate Pavilion, Deanery Close, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 2
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: So India at Delling Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 2