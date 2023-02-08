Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Chichester establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Number One Chinese at 1 Azara Parade, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester; rated on January 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Crafty Bishop at Southgate Pavilion, Deanery Close, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 2

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: So India at Delling Lane, Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on February 2