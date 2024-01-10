BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Chichester establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Upham Pub Group at The White Hart Inn, The Street, South Harting, Petersfield; rated on January 5

    • Rated 5: Nando's at Chichester Gate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 3

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Royal Oak Fish Bar at 6 Oakfield Road, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 4