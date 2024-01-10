Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Chichester establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Upham Pub Group at The White Hart Inn, The Street, South Harting, Petersfield; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: Nando's at Chichester Gate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 3
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Royal Oak Fish Bar at 6 Oakfield Road, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 4