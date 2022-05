Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 12 Chichester establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Bricklayers Arms at Wool Lane, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Witts End Cafe at 8 Wittering Walk, East Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: East Beach Kiosk at Beach Road, Selsey, West Sussex; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Chichester Freemasons Hall Company at Masonic Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: The Beach Cafe at Car Park Office, Pound Road, West Wittering, Chichester; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Jackie Stewart Pavilion at Goodwood Motor Circuit, Claypit Lane, Westhampnett, Chichester; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Motor Circuit Cafe at The Goodwood Estate Co Limited, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on April 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Half Moon at Half Moon Inn, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford, Billingshurst; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Northchapel Working Mens Club at Pipers Lane, Northchapel, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Goodwood Hotel at Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Cricketers at High Street, Duncton, Petworth, West Sussex; rated on April 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: