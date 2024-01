Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Chichester establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Chichester’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Palm House Restaurant at Manor Nursery, Lagness Road, Runcton, Chichester; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Harris And Hoole at 56 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Goodwood Club at The Kennels, Goodwood Golf Club, Kennel Hill Road, Goodwood; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at 31 - 32 East Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 15

• Rated 5: Santorini Restaurant at 14 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: The Gate House at Blue Diamond Rake Garden Centre, London Road, Rake, Liss; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Jess' Bouqcakes at PO19; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: New Kingsham Fish And Chips at Kingsham Fish And Chips, 3 Hardham Road, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Pallant Restaurant & Cafe at Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Saddle Rooms Restaurant And Coffee Bar at Fishers Adventure Farm Park, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Hoxton Bakehouse at 7 South Street, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Greyhound Inn at Cocking Causeway, Cocking, Midhurst, West Sussex; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Fox Goes Free at East Dean Lane, Charlton, Singleton, Chichester; rated on January 11

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit R5, Chichester Gate, Chichester, West Sussex; rated on January 16