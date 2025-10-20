Goodwood Education Trust gets nearly £8,000 from Chichester and Horsham branch of rural insurer

The Goodwood Education Trust has been nominated to receive £7,899 from NFU Mutual’s national £2.33 million Agency Giving Fund by the Chichester and Horsham branch office.

Now in its sixth year, the Agency Giving Fund was created by NFU Mutual, the UK’s leading rural insurer, to support local frontline charities across the country. It forms part of the insurer’s £4 million funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2025, aimed at strengthening rural communities and supporting essential services.

To ensure donations reach those who need them most, NFU Mutual’s network of over 280 agency and branch offices across the UK were invited to nominate charities making a real difference in their local areas.

Catherine Cannon, trust manager at Goodwood Education Trust, said: “This generous donation will help us bring more children from across the region – often from underserved communities—to the Farm. Here, they can spend time in nature, connect with food and farming, and learn about our landscape. Our Education Officer plays a vital role in delivering this experience, ensuring it’s safe, relevant, and aligned with the curriculum. The feedback we receive confirms we’re making a meaningful impact.”

Matthew Baker, agent at NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, added: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated Goodwood Education Trust for this donation. Their work is vital to our community, and we’re delighted to support their efforts.

“The Agency Giving Fund is all about helping local charities that provide essential services, and we felt Goodwood Education Trust was a truly deserving cause to champion.”

For more information about your local NFU Mutual office in Chichester and Horsham, visit: https://www.nfumutual.co.uk/agent-offices/chichester/