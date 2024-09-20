A privately invited audience at Goodwood House were able to hear the latest scientific ideas surrounding infant feeding, gut-friendly microbes in breastmilk, and the crucial first five years from a panel of world-leading experts. The panel featured Dr. Chris van Tulleken, the author of Ultra Processed People. Ultra Processed People also has been featured in the top 20 charts for most read book on Amazon for over 70 weeks. Gastroenterologist surgeon and author of Dark Matter Mr. James Kinross was also speaking, along with Professor Louise Kenny, and one of the scientific founders of BoobyBiome, Dr. Sioned Jones. Readers of Sussex World were able to attend the event from the comfort of their homes free of charge too.

At the end of the debate, BBC Radio 4's Justin Webb hosted a Q&A session featuring all the experts in attendance.

Included in the session was Goodwood's Gut Health Programme lead, Stephanie Moore. Before the event kicked off, she said: “We have phenomenal, leading experts in why breast milk is so important for the baby, the knock-on effects of that and more. It’s a lot of fun. It’s also a springboard for conversations, collaborations and innovations. There is a ripple effect of today. Things are being talked about that aren’t commonly known, so we want that word to be spread, that’s important to us."

Professor Louise Kenny, Executive Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences at the University of Liverpool spoke to Sussex World about her thoughts on the event.

Louise Kenny said: “Women’s health and pregnancy in particular is hugely underfunded. There’s a huge amount he don’t know… such as why infant nutrition is so important… what works and what doesn’t.

"It’s brilliant to be at this summit surrounded by like-minded experts who are all passionate about this topic and all striving to make the world a better place.”

Toni Harman, who produced the widely-seen documentary Microbiome Baby in 2014 was also a guest at the Health Summit. She said: “It’s great to connect and bring attention to what this summit is all about. Once you have this knowledge, it’s really exciting. It unleashes this whole new world.”

Goodwood Marketing and PR Executive Dawn Sharpe highlighted the importance of an event like this. She said: “These are extremely serious events and a lot of work goes into getting the right people in the room.

“We like to think of ourselves as conveners of the top scientific minds on the subject of gut health in the country and we’ve got a third one planned for next year.

“Next year, we will be talking about the importance of soil to get crops the best they can be for people’s health.”

