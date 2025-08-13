Goodwood Revival 2025 in numbers - this is how much all the cars are worth, how many pints of beer will be drunk and how many breakfast rolls will be consumed

The countdown has begun for this year’s Goodwood Revival – the world’s most celebrated recreation of the glory days of motor racing. Running from Friday September 12 to Sunday 14, Goodwood will revisit a time when the throwaway culture didn’t exist and cherished possessions were built to last. But nothing gives the sweep and scale of an event like Revival quite like the numbers which underpin it. So in this special report we open the books not on the racetrack winners but the statistics behind the headlines.

So here in numbers are ten things you may never have known about the Goodwood Revival.

Let’s start with the total value of the cars and motorcycles which will be at the circuit between September 12-14. £1m? £10m? £100m?

Goodwood estimates there will be more than £1 billion worth of cars and motorcycles. Expressed another way, that’s £1,000,000,000.

Goodwood Revival - archive photo 2024. Photo by Trevor Staff

Many enthusiasts who are not behind the wheel but there to watch might down a pint or two of beer, stout or cider.

But how many glasses in total?

65,905 is the answer. Precisely.

It’s not just drink of course. Food to sustain the crowds is obligatory – all that excitement works up an appetite. It is served in every way imaginable – from the finest of dining to a bacon bap (from the estate’s organic farm, naturally).

Goodwood Revival - archive photo from 2022. Gary Shipton

4,550 breakfasts will be scoffed.

15,524 cups of tea will be sipped.

Then there’s the entertainment beyond delighting in the vintage racing cars themselves.

300 hours of live music will be played.

1200 dancers will perform.

And it doesn’t stop there. Many call into the vintage Betty's Hair Salon where 22,000 hair grips will be entwined and 1200 Victory rolls curled.

Beyond the music and racing, the shops and the food, 30 hours of sewing workshops will be enjoyed in the Revive & Thrive village.

But of course it starts and ends with the cars and when it comes to overtaking in races there will be more of these speedy moves during one weekend than in the whole F1 season.

Just how many? Well, you’ll need to go along and count those for yourself.

If you want to join the number of people attending there are still some tickets left.