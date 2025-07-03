How Chichester has rediscovered two amazing stars of the mid 20th century, Rosetta and Marie - and their sublime music
Don’t be too hard on yourself if you do not instantly recognise the name Rosetta Tharpe.
While music connoisseurs appreciate her as the ‘godmother of rock ‘n’ roll’, influencing countless musicians from Elvis to Johnny Cash, she slipped from the public spotlight and was forgotten towards the end of her life in 1973.
She was buried in an unmarked grave in Philadelphia.
So what a joy George Brant’s Marie and Rosetta is. This play is not merely a homage to Sister Rosetta and the fledgling star Marie Knight who she takes under her wing.
It is a triumphant, magical renaissance of the very best of them and their music.
On a single set – which curiously appears to be an undertaker’s parlour – their conversations, generously punctuated with the most sublime singing, rapidly paints a picture of them both.
They are portraits which spare none of the challenges, nothing of the pain. But they are ultimately totally uplifting too.
For Rosetta is a selfless mentor to Marie – unhesitatingly sharing the spotlight and her fame with Marie with an honesty and devotion that has something of her profound faith in God within it.
Beverley Knight, of course, is simply amazing as Rosetta. But how melodiously well Ntombizodwa Ndlovu complements her as Marie.
The story line is not without its twists and surprises. The final scene brings a prick of emotion that is as unexpected as it is sincere.
This is a reflection of friendship, of great music, of love – and of goodness too.
Enjoy!
