In 21 photos: Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off for first day of racing in West Sussex

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 14:08 BST
The event takes place at Goodwood House, near Chichester, between July 11 and July 14.

The Festival celebrates the future of technology and the future of mobility. On display will be autonomous cars, drones, robotics, AI and alternative-fueled cars.

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

1. Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins Photo: Henry Bryant

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

2. Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins Photo: Henry Bryant

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

3. DSC05121.jpg

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins Photo: Henry Bryant

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

4. Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins

Goodwood's 2024 Festival of Speed begins Photo: Henry Bryant

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice