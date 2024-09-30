Inside the Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive 4 year anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All funds raised support leading men’s health charity Movember The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive (DGD) celebrates classic style. It’s an on-road fundraising event that unites classic cars – aged 40 years or older – and encourages drivers, and passengers around the world to dress dapper and drive for men’s health. Movember has been the official charity partner since DGD’s beginning in 2021. Funds raised are invested in research and programs for prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

To date, funds raised have helped support eleven men’s health projects in the United Kingdom. Six projects are in the prostate cancer space and five are in mental health. Both organisations share the same goal: to bring people together and help change the face of men's health.

Last Sunday, September 29th, thousands of drivers from over 60 countries came together to drive in style, raising awareness and funds for men’s health. One of the top fundraising drives in the UK this year was at West London, where 97 drivers raised £25,364.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dapper UK drivers were captured in their iconic style at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Sussex over the weekend.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Drive at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Sussex.

While sporting bakerboy hats, leather jackets, and pocket squares alongside their cars there were modern day conversations about men's health abuzz.

Dan Cooper, Director of Innovation at Movember, said: "We’re very grateful for the relationship with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive. Together, we’re encouraging men to take charge of their health in all areas mental and physical.

"Movember encourages speaking about mental health and checking in with mates, and community events like this help us get together and find new ways to lighten the load."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hawwa, Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, said: “Sunday marked four years of DGD, where thousands of drivers worldwide united in their passion for classic motoring to support men’s health. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive is an open invitation to classic motoring enthusiasts to take part in driving dapper for men’s health.

"Anyone who owns a classic car 40 years or older can make a difference in the lives and health of men around the world, mark your calendars and join us when we return for our 5th year on Sunday the 28th of September, 2025”

Darren Sullivan, who hosts the London Drive, said: "I love the DGD because it brings people together doing something we love all while raising money for the men’s health charity Movember that works to improve men’s health outcomes which is something that touches our community.”

To donate or get involved with DGD visit gentlemansdrive.com. To learn more about where the money goes visit here to access our latest investment report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Movember are making change, but we need your help. Grow a moustache, take on the Move challenge by running or walking 60km, host a virtual event, or create your challenge with Mo Your Own Way this November. Sign up or donate now at Movember.com.