Iron Dames return to Goodwood for hillclimb and rally stage runs
This year, the Iron Dames will be taking the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 up the Hill for the first time, with Michelin Le Mans Cup drivers Célia Martin and Karen Gaillard behind the wheel of the car they have run to a pole and podium so far in 2024, and most recently raced in the Road to Le Mans at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe.
Additionally, the Iron Dames rallying duo of Sarah Rumeau and Julie Amblard will be running their Ford Fiesta Rally2 through Goodwood’s spectacular Forest Rally Stage. The French Rally Championship pair will be making their first appearance at the famed event.
The theme for the 2024 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed is ‘Horseless to Hybrid: Revolutions in Power’, celebrating 130 years since the world’s first motor race, and the machines the Iron Dames will be taking to the event exemplify this evolution through the years – with the turbocharged Fiesta and the V10 Huracán highlighting two crucial areas of advancement in the automotive and motorsport world.
As a revolution itself, the Iron Dames project exemplifies what makes the event special by emphasising and showcasing progression, breaking new ground and pioneering while also paying homage to the past and those who paved the way to allow for evolution to take place.
The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will take place between Thursday 11 and Sunday 14 July, with the event livestreamed on the Goodwood YouTube channel.
