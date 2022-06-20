Just a quarter of West Sussex teachers are men

A teacher in a maths class at Royal High School Bath, which is a day and boarding school for girls aged 3-18 and also part of The Girls' Day School Trust, the leading network of independent girls' schools in the UK.

Male teachers make up just a quarter of the West Sussex school workforce, figures suggest.

The Association of School and College Leaders has called on the Government to reverse the fall in teacher salaries nationally to attract more men and women into the profession.

Department for Education figures show that there were 7,198 teachers in state-funded schools in West Sussex as of November 2021 – with 1,776 of them men.

This means male teachers make up just 24.7% of the workforce in the area in the 2021-22 academic year.

However, this is up slightly from 24.6% in 2020-21.

Across England, just 14% of nursery and primary school teachers, 35% of secondary teachers, and 25% of special school and PRU teachers are men.

Overall, 24.2% of state-funded school teachers are male – the joint-lowest proportion since records began in 2010-11.

However, it varies across the country – one in three teachers are male in Westminster and Islington, while just 19% are in Wokingham.

The Education Policy Institute said pupil outcomes can be helped when teachers better represent their pupils, but the proportion of men in teaching has fallen almost every year of the last decade.

James Zuccollo, director of school workforce at the EPI, said: "While the Covid-19 recession temporarily increased teacher applications, this has had no effect on the gender diversity of the school workforce, which is still dominated by women at every level."

The ASCL said there is a particular issue right now in attracting men into teaching, which is contributing to difficult teacher supply problems.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “The Government must reverse the erosion of teacher pay which it has implemented over the past decade, dial down the excessive accountability regime it applies to schools, and ensure that schools are properly funded.

"This will help to attract both men and women into the profession."

The DfE figures show that despite teaching being a female-dominated industry, men tend to earn more than women.

The median salary for a male teacher in an English state school is £41,604 – 3% more than the £40,490 made by women.

In West Sussex schools, men earn £42,134 – 5% more than women, who make £40,124 on average.

Men in the area get paid £40,125 on average when they work in the classroom, and £72,497 as head teachers.

Meanwhile, female classroom teachers get an average of £39,164, and heads £65,735.

Mr Barton said it is unfortunately the case that a much higher proportion of men go into leadership positions than women.

He added: "This is at least partly due to the fact that we still live in a society in which women end up taking career breaks and this can affect progression.

"It is essential that we put an end to this gender gap by offering more opportunities for flexible working so that both women and men are assisted to combine careers with families.”

The Department for Education said employers are encouraged to publish a plan setting out the clear actions that they will put in place to reduce their gender pay gap.