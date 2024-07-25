Kids eat free at Goodwood this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Make the most of a visit to Goodwood this summer. Goodwood Bar & Grill, located within The Goodwood Hotel, is excited to announce a special summer promotion to make family dining more enjoyable and affordable. From 15 July to 30 August 2024, kids eat free when adults order a main course from our a la carte menu. This offer is available daily between 12 pm and 6 pm, subject to availability.

"We understand how challenging it can be to keep children entertained and satisfied during the holidays," said Miguel Abellan Van Kan, The Goodwood Hotel General Manager. "Our 'Kids Eat Free' promotion is designed to provide families with a delightful dining experience, ensuring both parents and children have a great time."

Highlights of the offer:

Delicious meals for adults : Choose from a variety of mouth-watering main courses on The Goodwood Bar & Grill la carte menu.

: Choose from a variety of mouth-watering main courses on The Goodwood Bar & Grill la carte menu. Kids eat free : Up to two children (aged 12 and under) dine free with the purchase of an adult main course.

: Up to two children (aged 12 and under) dine free with the purchase of an adult main course. Kid-approved choices: Children can select from our special children's menu, offering a range of tasty and nutritious options.

In addition to the enticing menu, you can make the most of your visit to Goodwood with a walk in the grounds and a beautiful swimming pool for Health & Wellbeing members and their guests, along with an outdoor terrace, perfect for a leisurely summer day. On select days, families can also enjoy pizzas made in our wood-fired oven.

This offer is valid only during the promotion period and is not applicable with our set menu. We recommend making reservations to ensure availability.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit Goodwood.com or contact us at 01243 775537

About Goodwood Bar & Grill Located within The Goodwood Hotel on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, Goodwood Bar & Grill is our relaxed restaurant and bistro for all the family where you can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with a seasonal menu highlighting Goodwood Home Farm's organic produce.

About The Goodwood Hotel:

Set in the spectacular 11,000-acre Goodwood Estate, The Goodwood Hotel offers seasonal dining, stylish rooms and Goodwood heritage, serviced with welcoming, intuitive manners.

