Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - 29 top pictures from stunning day on the Downs

Day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is traditionally the day the ladies take centre stage with their high fashion, hats and fascinators – although the gents do their best to look dapper too.

With the sun shining on the South Downs, the afternoon is set to sparkle as a big crowd enjoy the Magnolia Cup, the Qatar Nassau Stakes and plenty more besides.

We’ll be adding to this gallery of pictures throughout Ladies’ Day so if you’re there, keep coming back and you may see yourself. Send us your pictures too – email [email protected] or tweet @stevebone1.

See our photos on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, simply scroll down the page.

1 . Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

2 . Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

3 . Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024