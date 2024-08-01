Fashio at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024Fashio at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024
Fashio at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - 53 of the best pictures from stunning day on the Downs

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Aug 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 17:53 BST
It’s one of the sporting and social highlights of the Sussex summer – Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood.

Day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is traditionally the day the ladies take centre stage with their high fashion, hats and fascinators – although the gents do their best to look dapper too. Today was no exception to that tradition.

With the sun shining on the South Downs, the afternoon sparkled as a big crowd enjoyed the Magnolia Cup, the Qatar Nassau Stakes and plenty more besides.

See our photos on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, simply scroll down the page. We’ll be adding to this gallery of pictures so keep coming back and you may see yourself. Send us your pictures too – email [email protected] or tweet @stevebone1

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

1. Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024 Photo: Getty Images : Alan Crowhurst - Getty Images

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

2. Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024 Photo: Getty Images : Alan Crowhurst - Getty Images

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

3. Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024 Photo: Getty Images : Alan Crowhurst - Getty Images

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

4. Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024

Fashion at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2024 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) : Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood 2024 Photo: Getty Images : Alan Crowhurst - Getty Images

Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Glorious GoodwoodSussexSouth DownsObserver

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.