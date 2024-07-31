Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday is Ladies’ Day at Goodwood – on and off the racecourse. It’s a day for female visitors among racegoers to dress up to the nines and show off the latest fashions, while on the track there’s the Magnolia Cup charity race for amateur lady riders – and the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for fillies.

With two stunning days of racing already having taken place, the main attraction of Thursday’s card is the Qatar Nassau Stakes, which has been run since 1840 and offers a prize pot of £665,000 in total.

Here are all the latest horse racing odds and tips from Thursday’s Glorious Goodwood card.

1:50 - Coral Kincsem Handicap

Ladies' Day is ahead of us at Goodwood | Picture: Clive Bennett

For the first race, a Class 2 Handicap for three-year-olds, Midnight Gun and Palace Green are likely leading contenders. However, following a strong return from wind surgery, Sisyphean will hope to continue the form which saw a runaway handicap win at Sandown earlier this month.

2:25 - Markel Richmond Stakes

Next up, this Group 2 race sees nine runners battle it out over six furlongs, with The Strikin Viking a strong favourite after a debut win at York, followed by a second place at the Curragh on June 30. However, after a C&D third on debut, followed up by first and second at Newmarket last month, Billboard Star could feature.

3:00 - John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes

For this Group 3 race, Jan Bruegel is a strong evens favourite after two wins from two outings so far and will likely enjoy the 1m4f trip. Dropping back in trip having struggled to stay at Ascot, Meydaan enjoyed a Listed win here in May and could enter considerations.

3:35 - Qatar Nassau Stakes

The main attraction of the afternoon’s racing, the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, is part of the British Champions Series. Emily Upjohn is a top class favourite but has been under par lately and could be challenged by the likes of 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka.

Nassau Stakes - odds

Opera Singer - 7/4

Emily Upjohn - 2/1

Sparkling Plenty - 5/1

Elmalka - 15/2

See The Fire - 10/1

Stay Alert - 16/1

Lady Boba - 33/1

Lumiere Rock - 33/1

Doha - 40/1

Novus 66/1

4:10 - Jaeger-LeCoultre Nursery

Entering the second half of the afternoon’s racing, a Class 2 contest over 7f sees El Burhan rated as pre-race favourite after successive wins. However, Brighton Boy will be in close pursuit with Oisin Murphy having shown signs of maturing when winning at Chester last time out.

4:45 - Buccellati Handicap

For this Class 3 Handicap, Ryan Moore’s ride Kendall Roy is expected to be the favourite, but a penalty could make it worthwhile looking for value elsewhere. Despite a poor handicap debut at Ascot last month, Got To Love A Grey showed promise with Listed wins earlier in his career and could spring a surprise here.

5:20 - Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

In another Class 2 race, 13 runners will make up the field in a race which is for promising two-year-old fillies. For this one, it is hard to look past the appeal of favourite, Dreamy, who will run for Aidan O’Brien on debut and much is expected from this horse in future.

5:55 - HKJC World Pool Handicap

To finish, a Class 3 Handicap which will be run over a mile with Treasure Time under the charge of Tom Marquand a progressive favourite. However, Ryan Moore on Qirat has won at this C&D and despite a couple of disappointing outings since it could be a welcome return to form.

Selections - odds courtesy of BoyleSports

1:50: Sisyphean - 11/2

1:25: Billboard Star - 6/1

3:00: Meydaan - 8/1

3:35: Elmalka - 10/1

4:10: Brighton Boy - 6/1

4:45: Got To Love A Grey - 33/1

5:20: Dreamy - 13/8