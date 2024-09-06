Major US heritage car brand launches at Goodwood revival

Meyers Manx kicked off its 60th anniversary bringing nostalgia and innovation together for a global audience with a spectacular parade featuring over 80 Meyers Manx dune buggies at the Goodwood Revival on the 6th of September.

The parade marked a milestone moment in the history of the brand. Over 80 buggies, driven by enthusiasts from around the world, navigated Goodwood’s historic track despite light rain, their unmistakable exhaust notes and cheerful drivers recalling the timeless appeal of these beloved machines.

At the forefront of this celebratory procession was Phillip Sarofim, Chairman of Meyers Manx, driving the Duke of Richmond and Gordon in a newly remastered Meyers Manx Resorter. This reimagined version, built on a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle chassis, features charming wicker seats, and blends retro spirit with a modern touch, paying tribute to the adventurous roots of the brand while nodding toward a bright future.

The festivities continued at the Earls Court Motor Show, where Meyers Manx made waves with the European unveiling of the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric Prototype. This highly anticipated debut introduced a bold new chapter in the brand's storied history. The 2.0 Electric Prototype is an electric reimagination of the classic dune buggy, promising to deliver the same thrilling driving experience while embracing a sustainable future. With its seamless blend of heritage and forward-thinking design, the vehicle captivated both industry insiders and the public, proving once again that Meyers Manx remains at the cutting edge of automotive culture.

“Goodwood Revival is the perfect stage to honour 60 years of Meyers Manx while showcasing the future with our electric prototype,” said Phillip Sarofim. “It’s a tribute to the legacy Bruce Meyers started and a look forward to how we’re keeping the Manx spirit alive in the electric age.”

Meyers Manx's participation in the Goodwood Revival serves as both a homage to its storied past and an unveiling of its future. As the brand celebrates six decades of innovation, freedom, and the unmatchable joy of open-air driving, its latest creations—like the Meyers Manx 2.0—ensure that this legendary name will continue to inspire generations of adventurers.