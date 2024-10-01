Manhood Classic Cars lead the Distinguished Gentlemans Drive to Goodwood Motor Circuit
The group started from Selsey Golf Club with 56 classic and vintage cars travelling together to the Motor Circuit where they were led on to the racing track to complete a lap and then collectively park in the paddocks where they were later joined by a further 350 of beautiful classic and vintage cars from all around the south of England.
The enthusiasts and their passengers were invited to dress ‘dapper’ in the true spirit of distinguished gentlemen.
This inaugural event was one of many similar drives taking part on the same day in over 60 countries of the world including Australia, Argentina, Japan, Italy, Mexico etc raising awareness and funds for the Movember charity which invests into research and programmes for prostrate cancer and mens mental health. This follows on from the Distinguished Gentlemans ride which has taken place over recent years, where motorcyclists take part in the event.
Manhood Classics have been meeting in and around Selsey for 14 years and over this weekend have raised over £750. Anyone wishing to donate to this go to www.gentlemansdrive.com.
Manhood Classics next meeting will be held at the Sidlesham Memorial Recreation ground, PO20 7RD on Sunday 20th October at 9am – 12noon, visit Manhoodclassiccars.com for any information about the local group.
Chairman - Les Payne
