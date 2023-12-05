New ratings awarded to care homes in West Sussex

The latest scores for care homes in West Sussex have been released – with two services given new ratings.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show two providers have been rated in West Sussex in November.

A care home, Rustington Convalescent Home, was rated as 'good' on November 3. The home was last inspected on October 16.

Having been inspected on October 19, Fethneys Living Options - Care Home Physical Disabilities – another residential care home – was judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on November 23.

The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.