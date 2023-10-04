BREAKING
New ratings awarded to social care services in West Sussex

The latest scores for social care services in West Sussex have been released – with four services given new ratings.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in West Sussex:

    • Glen Arun Care Home: Good, last inspected on July 11.

    • Beachview: Inadequate, last inspected on April 20.

    Other social care services in the area were also rated:

    • Monaveen: Requires improvement, last inspected on June 28.

    • Guardian Angel Carers Ltd: Good, last inspected on May 9.

    The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.

    At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.