No more deaths recorded in Chichester

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Chichester.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 389 people had died in the area by March 2 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 27,254 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 16 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 185,234 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 2.