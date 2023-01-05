Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Chichester

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the last two weeks in Chichester.

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients . Unresolved disputes between the Government and suppliers of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) could cost the taxpayer £2.7 billion, MPs have warned. "Significant failings" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in handling PPE contracts during the pandemic have also led to a surplus of four billion unneeded items, some of which will be burned, according to a new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the last two weeks in Chichester.

A total of 374 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 (Thursday) – down from 375 on December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were among 26,055 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 (Thursday) – up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.