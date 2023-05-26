Edit Account-Sign Out
One more death recorded in Chichester

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Chichester.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:22 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Chichester.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 405 people had died in the area by May 11 – up from 404 the week before.

They were among 28,157 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.