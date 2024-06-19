Political opinion : It’s us or the Lib Dems now says Reform’s Teresa De Santis
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
The Redfield and Wilton poll shows Reform catching up with the Tories on 18 percent - 17 points behind Labour who are the front runners, with the Lib Dems trailing in fourth place.
‘This is no surprise for us in Chichester,’ says Teresa,
‘Gillian Keegan’s 21,000 Tory majority has dissolved like the morning mist and the race here is now between the Lib Dems and we in Reform.’
‘Any small ‘c’ conservative shouldn’t waste their votes on the Tories who have betrayed Britain and failed so spectacularly but should switch to the only party pledged to change things for the better- Reform’ . By Nigel Jones
