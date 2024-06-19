Political opinion : It’s us or the Lib Dems now says Reform’s Teresa De Santis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been supplied by Reform UK. As a second opinion poll shows Reform UK levelling with the Tories, Reform UK’s candidate in Chichester Teresa De Santis says the local race here is now between her and the Liberal Democrats.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

The Redfield and Wilton poll shows Reform catching up with the Tories on 18 percent - 17 points behind Labour who are the front runners, with the Lib Dems trailing in fourth place.

‘This is no surprise for us in Chichester,’ says Teresa,

Teresa Desantis

‘Gillian Keegan’s 21,000 Tory majority has dissolved like the morning mist and the race here is now between the Lib Dems and we in Reform.’