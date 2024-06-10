Political opinion: Jess Brown-Fuller backs a Liberal Democrat manifesto with the NHS at its heart
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
The bold plan to save the country’s health services includes:
- Giving everyone the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to, with 8,000 more GPs to deliver on it.
- Guaranteed access to an NHS dentist for everyone needing urgent and emergency care, ending DIY dentistry and ‘dental deserts’.
- Boosting cancer survival rates and introducing a guarantee for 100% of patients to start treatment for cancer within 62 days from urgent referral.
The Liberal Democrat manifesto also includes a plan to overhaul the water industry and tackle sewage pollution, a dedicated mental health professional in every primary and secondary school and a return to community policing including a new burglary response guaranteed to tackle unsolved crimes.
“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight every day for our NHS and care,” said Jess Brown-Fuller, the Lib Dem’s Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester.
“People desperately want change, from fixing our health and care services to tackling our sewage crisis and returning to proper community policing,” she said.
“I want to make our community a better place and fight for local people. The manifesto ties in with my values and beliefs,” she added.
Nearly all polls now predict that the next MP for Chichester is a tight race between Jess and the Conservative’s Gillian Keegan. “With the Liberal Democrat’s now representing the largest party in Chichester District Council by far, it would make sense to have an MP who can work closely with the local council to look after the needs of Chichester’s constituents in Westminster,” said Jess.