Glorious Goodwood continues on Friday, with another eight races on the card at the iconic Sussex race meeting.

The feature race of the day is the Group 2 King George Stakes, which has been running for 113 years having first been established to commemorate the coronation of King George V. The going is set to continue as good to firm, with the course having been watered in the evenings so far during the meeting to counteract the scorching temperatures.

Read below to find out the latest horse racing odds and tips from Friday's Glorious Goodwood card.

1:50 - Coral Goodwood Handicap

The opener is the Class 2 Coral Goodwood Handicap, which is run over a distance of 2m4½f. Kyle Of Lochalsh is expected to set off as favourite, but having finished second in this race last year, Robert Johnson is an interesting option having run well on debut for new trainer Tracy Waggott on July 13.

2:25 - Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes

Up next, the first Class 1 race of the day is a Group 3, to be contested by three-year-olds, including recent Newmarket winner Al Musmak. Despite having lost on that occasion, Lead Artist could improve in the hands of John and Thady Gosden.

3:00 - Coral Golden Mile

Up next, this Class 3 Heritage Handicap is a straight mile for three-year-olds and above providing punters with plenty of variety in the selections. As a former Royal Ascot winner, and having travelled well in handicaps this season, Holloway Boy is a viable option.

3:35 - King George Qatar Stakes

This 5f sprint is wide open, with a top prize of £179,771 on offer for the winner. Big Evs is the big name contender in this race, but Starlust and Rogue Lightning could resume their rivalry from York where they finished 1-2 just 20 days ago.

4:10 - Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes

The action continues with this Class 2 race for four-year-olds, run over 1m1f with My Prospero the favourite for William Haggas as he makes a seasonal debut. Having won as top weight in a Sandown handicap 27 days ago, Cicero’s Gift is well respected and will certainly mount a challenge.

4:45 - Hawes & Curtis Nursery

Another Class 2 marks the penultimate race of the day’s racing, with a 6f sprint for two-year-olds providing a high quality proving ground. Having been shaded into second at Royal Ascot, Berkshire Kameo could go one better here and claim a win for Andrew Balding.

5:20 - Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap

To finish the day’s action, a Class 3 Handicap which is for three-year-olds, with Wafei the favourite after an easy win at Hamilton 36 days ago. New Chelsea, trained by Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan is well thought of and the step up in trip for this race is notable considering strong recent showings.

Selections - odds courtesy of BoyleSports

13:50: Robert Johnson - 14/1

14:25: Lead Artist - 7/2

15:00: Holloway Boy - 8/1

15:35: Rogue Lightning - 22/1

16:10: Cicero’s Gift - 5/2

16:45: Berkshire Kameo - 10/1

17:20: New Chelsea - 8/1