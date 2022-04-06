Reader letter: Does Chichester MP Gillian Keegan deserve a salary increase?

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan

Just for the record, MPs will get a pay rise of more than £2,000 from this April – just as living costs are set to soar for their constituents around the UK.

Of course we will be told that rising inflation will be because of Putin invading Ukraine or that the government had to fight an overpowering pandemic.

We were financially ripped off by our government arbitrarily funding the pharmaceutical industry billions along with the cost of fraud associated with lockdown payments.

Finally, higher power charges are a result of us having to subsidise the scam global warning agenda.

Does Mrs Keegan deserve an increase in her salary?