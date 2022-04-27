Reader letter: ‘I would welcome pizzeria to Chichester with open arms’

Chichester's city centre. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

I beg to differ with Sheela Curtis (Opinion, April 21) when she says Chichester has enough pizza restaurants.

The only decent pizza can only be found outside the city in Apuldram and West Ashling, for example.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps she is referring to the US-style ‘pizza’ chains, which feature pineapple chunks and meat-stuffed crusts on their ingredients list? These are not pizza.

I am a long-standing customer of Franco Manca in their London restaurants and its sourdough pizze is the genuine article (according to my Italian wife – who am I to argue?).

And I for one would welcome them to Chichester with open arms.

I can’t see why a shoe shop is more interesting than a buzzing social space in the centre of our city.

If Ms Curtis still has doubts, I’ll treat her to a sourdough Napolitana when Franco Manca comes to town!

To read Sheela Curtis’ letter, see – Reader letter: ‘Chichester has enough pizza restaurants’

See also: Franco Manca plans to open in Chichester