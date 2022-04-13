Reader letter: ‘May I plead for Chichester Cathedral to reopen café’

Writes Mrs J Clarke, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis

Wednesday, 13th April 2022
Chichester Cathedral. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2004273

Through our local newspaper may I publicly plead for the cathedral to reopen its tea rooms please?

When the weather is good there is nowhere better in Chichester to enjoy a drink and a cake.

We always took all our visitors there and I would recommend it to tourists.

Further enjoyment was added when the local wildlife people put up their viewing tent for us to see the peregrine falcon’s nest.

I don’t know why it closed. If supplying hot food, etc, was too costly and non-profitable I’m sure people would be just as happy with a simple tea room.

It’s a tragic waste of a brilliant little part of the cathedral and where the church can welcome people.

Maybe someone from the diocese would care to comment?

