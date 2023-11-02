'Requires improvement' rating for care home in West Sussex

File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.

A care home in West Sussex has been given a negative score after being inspected.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows Deepdene Court – a residential care home – was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating on October 5. Its latest inspection was on June 29.