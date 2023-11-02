'Requires improvement' rating for care home in West Sussex
A care home in West Sussex has been given a negative score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows Deepdene Court – a residential care home – was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating on October 5. Its latest inspection was on June 29.
A 'requires improvement' rating means a service is not performing as well as it should, and will be given information by the CQC on how to improve.