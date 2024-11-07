As we approach Remembrance Day on November 11, Sebastian Faulks’s epic tale of love and loss set during the first world war Birdsong dominates the Chichester Festival Theatre for the best part of three hours. Gary Shipton was in the audience to see the new production which also marks the 30th anniversary of the best-selling novel.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone who feels that life is throwing too many challenges at them, this play should be required viewing.

It is a stark reminder of the sheer horror and extraordinary bravery of those that fought in the Battle of the Somme – for their land, for their country, for their King, and for their God.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is as powerful a picture that you could hope to see of why we stand in silence for two minutes at 11am on the eleventh day of the eleventh month every year.

Charlie Russell, James Esler in Birdsong at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith

The very few lucky ones survived the war with life and limbs intact – but even they were to be haunted and disturbed for the rest of their days by what they saw on the battlefield, in the trenches and in the miles of tunnels 60 feet underground.

The sheer length of this play alone adds to its gravitas and while the subject matter is as bleak as one could ever encounter, the unspoken optimism in Faulks’ novel shines through.

With two intervals and neatly compartmentalised within them, it tells of young Englishman Stephen Wraysford (the excellent James Esler) who goes to France to visit a factory on behalf of his guardian to assess it for potential investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There he falls in love and embarks on an affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire (Charlie Russell), the wife of the brutal factory owner – the memory of which sustains him through the darkness of the war.

If the first section lacks pace and feels slightly disjointed, by the second we are swept along by the humour and humanity of the men in the trenches.

Consequently by its conclusion this production is pitch perfect – holding the audience in its thrall and reminding us all that whatever our day holds it is unlikely to be as bad as theirs.