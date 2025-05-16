Review: Chichester Festival Theatre unveils The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry - this is why I was texting friends to buy tickets at the end of the first night

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a new musical based on the novel by Rachel Joyce. Gary Shipton was in the audience to give his verdict.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We arrived at the Minerva Theatre, Chichester, was muted expectations. It’s a great book. The film was OK. But a musical – really? It says much that as we walked away a couple of hours later we were already texting family to buy tickets before they were sold out.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry brought the audience to their feet in adulation. Even this old cynic who has seen it all before stood up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music and lyrics by Passenger were distinctive and brilliant. Too many modern musical adaptations deliver numbers that are at best bland and utterly forgettable.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Manuel Harlan

More than that this is a pilgrimage that takes us all on its journey.

Mark Addy is Harold Fry. He lives the part so fully and comprehensively on stage it’s hard not to believe they are inseparable.

The setting is a familiar one too. A suburban home. A husband and wife distracted over breakfast as one asks for the jam and is instead passed the marmalade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the apparent predictability and conformity of their lives is rapidly revealed as something of a sham.

Harold has received a letter from an old work colleague he has not seen in 20 years. She is in a hospice in Berwick upon Tweed and she has very little time left.

There are words of thanks that Harold still needs to share with her but the letter he writes in reply is, to say the least, inadequate.

So when he leaves his home in South Devon to post it, he just keeps on walking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His bewildered wife Maureen (the wonderful Jenna Russell) does not understand why. But nor, for complex reasons yet to emerge, can she leave the home to join him.

Meanwhile his old friend Queenie finds a will to keep on living while she awaits his arrival. As social media turns his walk from one end of the country to the other into a major event, others join him including a wonderful dog so expertly puppeteered (Timo Tatzber).

Through this long pilgrimage, Harold is accompanied – in light times and dark – by ‘The Balladeer’ Jack Wolfe. Jack – wow – is simply amazing. He has a talent and charm that radiates across the stage.

In the end, we discover the truth. And the pilgrimage to sustain Queenie brings back hope and meaning to the shell of lives that Maureen and Harold had been inhabiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trust me, in its own bijoux way this will be one of the crowning glories of this year’s Festival. A bold statement as we are only two productions in.

I doubt you will still get tickets. Everyone I know is already snapping them up. But if you are fortunate enough to do so – don’t hesitate.