Review: Chichester Festival Theatre - Why the girl on the train tried to track down a killer
If you have ever endured the same commute to work every day, it is surprising how quickly you become familiar with the repetitive cycles of life seen from the train window.
Rachel Watson (Giovanna Fletcher) quickly focuses and obsesses on the ‘perfect couple’ that she spots on her way to work.
It’s not just that Megan and Scott Hipwell (Natalie Dunn and Samuel Collings) appear to have the perfect marriage but it is a stark reminder of everything that Rachel has lost in her life.
Her marriage has ended. She is childless, friendless, and destroyed by her ex-husband’s new life. Alcohol is her only support and with it comes huge lapses in her memory.
When Megan suddenly vanishes, Rachel finds herself drawn into the mystery – but as the interwoven lives of all the players are revealed the question is, is Rachel suspect or detective?
As she struggles to fill the gaps in her memory while raging against the world, the characters around her each come under suspicion for what proves the violent murder of Megan.
Based on the best-selling novel, the play has pace and twists aplenty and a powerful conclusion featuring, not inappropriately, a train.
The staging is simple but effective and the cast keeps you guessing until the final dramatic denouement.
Not the greatest production to have ever dominated the Chichester stage but a good evening’s entertainment, none the less.
