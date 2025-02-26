Review: Chichester Festival Theatre - Why the girl on the train tried to track down a killer

Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton

Editor In Chief

Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:15 BST

Everyone loves a good whodunnit which is why Chichester Festival Theatre was packed for the first night of The Girl on the Train. Gary Shipton was in the audience. The play runs until Saturday March 1, 2025.

If you have ever endured the same commute to work every day, it is surprising how quickly you become familiar with the repetitive cycles of life seen from the train window.

Rachel Watson (Giovanna Fletcher) quickly focuses and obsesses on the ‘perfect couple’ that she spots on her way to work.

It’s not just that Megan and Scott Hipwell (Natalie Dunn and Samuel Collings) appear to have the perfect marriage but it is a stark reminder of everything that Rachel has lost in her life.

The Girl on the Train at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Pamela RaithThe Girl on the Train at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith
The Girl on the Train at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Pamela Raith

Her marriage has ended. She is childless, friendless, and destroyed by her ex-husband’s new life. Alcohol is her only support and with it comes huge lapses in her memory.

When Megan suddenly vanishes, Rachel finds herself drawn into the mystery – but as the interwoven lives of all the players are revealed the question is, is Rachel suspect or detective?

As she struggles to fill the gaps in her memory while raging against the world, the characters around her each come under suspicion for what proves the violent murder of Megan.

Based on the best-selling novel, the play has pace and twists aplenty and a powerful conclusion featuring, not inappropriately, a train.

The staging is simple but effective and the cast keeps you guessing until the final dramatic denouement.

Not the greatest production to have ever dominated the Chichester stage but a good evening’s entertainment, none the less.

