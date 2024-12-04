REVIEW: Christmas Concerts at Chichester Festival Theatre - why we are still dreaming of a white Christmas

The beloved Christmas Concerts have returned to Chichester Festival Theatre with The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood under the direction of Capt Phil Trudgeon RM with WO2 Bandmaster Jamie Gunn RM and Chichester Cathedral Choir directed by Charles Harrison. Gary Shipton was in the audience to join in with the singing.

A colleague suggested to the Theatre’s authorities that they resist handing me a songsheet on my arrival.

As someone who is utterly tone deaf, it was good advice. But as Freddie Mercury once sang – much more tunefully than I ever could - don’t stop me now. There was no stopping me, I was having such a good time.

Ding Dong Merrily on High would not sing itself and the audience was very much part of the show as the community choir.

Christmas Concerts at Chichester Festival Theatre 2024. Photo Tim Hills

There was no Freddie Mercury or Queen at the Christmas Concerts but just about every notable Christmas song was offered up in so many innovative ways it truly was a festive musical feast.

There was even a sumptuous arrangement of the Home Alone movie music.

There are few surprises at the Christmas Concerts. They have been running for many years now and the format, thankfully, remains largely unchanged.

So yes, we are still dreaming of a White Christmas.

The Night remains Silent.

And Chestnuts continue to Roast on an Open Fire.

The Corps of Drums Band were as magnificent as ever.

The Chichester Cathedral Choir was on tip top form.

Close Company sang arrangements of our favourite yuletide numbers in arrangements that tease and test the originals in glorious style.

There is humour, fun, but reverence and majesty too – and the proceedings simply could not begin until we had all stood for the National Anthem.

There is always a little innovation, of course. This year it took the form of a completely revised version of the poem Twas The Night Before Christmas. There were lots of references to Chichester – and poor Bognor Regis and Worthing got a mention but not necessarily favourably.

The band was simply breathtakingly good.

And the theatre was absolutely packed.

The concerts are full of joy and promise. They never disappoint. For those fortunate enough to get a ticket and attend they really do mark the start of Christmas in Chichester.

