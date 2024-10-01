Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the most sensational court case ever to be heard in Chichester. In 1967, Rolling Stones rock stars Keith Richards – whose country house Redlands was at West Wittering –and Mick Jagger were charged with drug offences. It fell to future attorney general Michael Havers to defend them. But first he had to come to terms with the cultural and moral revolution the Rolling Stone represented – as well as repairing his own relationship with his son, aspiring teenage actor Nigel Havers. Gary Shipton was in the audience at Chichester Festival Theatre for the fifth and final world premiere of the Festival 2024. So was the real Nigel Havers ...

Charlotte Jones’ Redlands ticks all the boxes for a Chichester audience.

First, it is set on the theatre’s doorstep and is as much a slice of social history as it is Chi retro.

For fans of the Stones it fulfils another mission, as some of their greatest hits are relived by an astonishing cast of actors who nearly bring as much energy to the stage as Jagger himself.

Jasper Talbot as Mick Jagger, Brenock O'Connor as Keith Richards in Redlands at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo: Ikin Yum

Finally, Chichester has always adored Nigel Havers and this is as much his journey of self-discovery in his teenage years as a homage to one of the greatest rock groups of all time.

I may have been in the audience for the first night. But so was Mr Havers himself – sat opposite. How daunting for any young actor to have to reimagine a theatrical legend such as Havers even without them watching on. But Louis Landau did so with such sublime humility and gentleness that the audience could not fail but be swept up in his personal rebellion against a life as a lawyer.

The real Mr Havers clearly shared that appreciation and admiration for the performance of not just him but the entire show. He was one of the first to his feet for the ovation at the conclusion.

Even for those who had not been born in 1967 – although Chichester audiences as a rule of thumb tend to predate it – this was a delicious taste of nostalgia.

It was a glorious tribute to the Rolling Stones.

It was a clever and twisting court case which held the attention throughout.

Anthony Calf is every bit the emotionally frozen Michael Havers QC whose wife (the terrific Olivia Poulet) and Cecil Havers (Clive Francis) are required to defrost. It is a perfectly drawn and magnetic performance from Calf.

Jasper Talbot as Jagger and Brenock O’Connor as Richards exude all the energy that fans demand.

But it is Emer McDaid as Marianne Faithfull who captures the heart of young Nigel and with it the heart of the audience too.

It’s true that this production is a little bit random. Neither all Stones nor entirely Havers. But that slight lack of focus in this fictionalised account of the trial is also its strength – and through it a mesmerising evening of entertainment ensures everyone leaves with a good deal of satisfaction.