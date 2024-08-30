Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester welcomes its fourth world premiere of the 2024 Festival with the first stage adaptation of John le Carre’s The Spy Who Came In From The Cold. Gary Shipton was in the audience at the Minerva Theatre to see whether he received a warm welcome.

Spy stories take many formats. There are the indestructible super-hero swash-buckling blockbuster adventures best epitomised by James Bond.

Then, in stark contrast, stands John le Carre’s George Smiley surrounded by a very different genre of downbeat operative.

If Ian Fleming’s 007 represents edge of the seat macho chases and thrills, le Carre’s alternative is largely cerebral.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold at Chichester. Photo: Johan Persson

It is little surprise that le Carre’s first two book were mystery stories – more Agatha Christie than Fleming. At the heart of his spy novels that were to follow – first and arguably best known The Spy Who Came In From The Cold – is a different kind of psychological puzzle solving.

Again, Smiley owes more to Hercule Poirot and the little grey cells than any creation to be found in Casino Royale.

This latest play is all about identifying who the real spies and double agents are – and getting inside their heads before they ensnare you.

There is little glamour – but twists and turns worthy of the Hampton Court Maze.

It’s no wonder that while there have been many film and TV adaptations of le Carre, there’s never been a stage adaptation before. That is, no doubt, because capturing the complexities of the snaking narrative is an extraordinary challenge for any playwright.

David Eldridge makes it look all too easy.

In lesser hands, this could have been a dull but worthy and very wordy translation. Instead, it captures the very essence of the original book and makes it sparkle.

Every red herring, every unexpected change of direction is faultlessly arrayed for the audience’s dissection and delectation. We are taken, with brutal, ruthless, uncompromising ease through Alec Leamas’s (Rory Keenan) journey on behalf of the British Intelligence Service during the Cold War as he seeks personal and professional revenge on East German operative Mundt (Gunnar Cauthery).

Keenan’s portrayal of a spy tasked with descending into alcoholism and crime to attract the attention of the other side as a potential defector is superb. His pain, his torment, and ultimately his confusion at the kaleidoscopic turn of events resonates directly with the audience.

Intertwined is the bizarre morality of the Service, the mental anguish interacting with other cast members, and the quiet omnipresence of Smiley himself (John Ramm).

This is a love story too – but not of the Mills and Boon variety. Liz Gold (Agnes O’Casey) is the naive but compelling communist party worker who he meets on his journey of decline.

Le Carre’s plots are compelling mystery puzzles, intricately woven, perfectly constructed, bleak yet irresistible.

This production – long overdue – captures all these threads in a way aficionados of the books might not have thought possible. In all its darkness and mental confusion, this production is a joy.

As the spy comes in from the cold he gets a deserved warm welcome at Chichester.