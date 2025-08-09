Review: Why this Choir at Chichester's Minerva Theatre is worth a listen

Choir by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti is enjoying its world premiere at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre. Editor In Chief Gary Shipton – who has been a festival theatre devotee for more than half a century – was in the audience to give his verdict.

The best drama – and comedy – is rooted in the forensic exploration of characters with whom we can all identify.

For this reason alone, Choir is truly a theatrical feast.

We are introduced to an eclectic group of individuals who form part of a local community choir. They are busy rehearsing for a fund-raiser to help Freddie take his next steps in his promising singing career, with BBC’s The One Show on standby to amplify their efforts to the nation.

Choir at the Minerva Theatre, Chichester: Photo - Helen Murray

Whether Freddie – played with supreme understatement by Keenan Munn-Francis is quite ready for what lies ahead is a matter of contention. The moment the spotlight falls upon him he is beset by nerves and takes solace in knitting a balaclava.

Step forward Paul (James Gillan) an incredibly talented singer who never got the breaks. Will a potent mix of envy and disillusion see him walk out the show or reach out to help Freddie realise his potential?

The other members of the ensemble are drawn with precision – a scattergun mix of misfits who attend the rehearsals less to perform than to find friendship and encouragement from the others.

Gillan gives this production all the sparkle it needs – he is absolutely superb – but this is a strong cast lifted up by a script which is warm, funny and entirely relatable.

Music has dominated this season in the Minerva. The utterly spellbinding The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry and the contrasting Marie and Rosetta have set the bar incredibly high.

Fortunately Choir does not seek to complete. This is earthy and rooted in the types of villages for which this part of Sussex is renowned.

Perhaps, at the end of the day, it’s not the greatest drama but it is tremendous fun – and it is delivered by a cast who seem to be genuinely enjoying the experience.

So are the audience.

A beautiful summer distraction if you can get hold of a ticket or two.