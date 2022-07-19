Rise in visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,616 patients visited A&E at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a rise of 2% on the 11,379 visits recorded during May, and 2% more than the 11,429 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 6,852 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex Community Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 20 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times