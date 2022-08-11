Rise in visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,682 patients visited A&E at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a rise of 1% on the 11,616 visits recorded during June, and 2% more than the 11,446 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 7,571 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex Community Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

95% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 25 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times