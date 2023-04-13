Rise in visits to minor injury units at the Sussex Community Trust

More patients visited minor injury units at the Sussex Community Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited minor injury units at the Sussex Community Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,463 patients visited minor injury units at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was a rise of 12% on the 10,242 visits recorded during February, and 14% more than the 10,083 patients seen in March 2022.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in March 2021, there were 8,103 visits to minor injury units run by the Sussex Community Trust.

Jessica Morris, Nuffield Trust fellow, said the data depicts a "troublesome situation for NHS recovery" as junior doctor strikes cause disruptions this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "There is also a risk that the people who need treatment most urgently are not being effectively prioritised and this could lead to worsening conditions and a greater need for care further down the line.”

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 13% compared to February, but a similar number as seen during March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 39,671 in March, up 13% from 34,976 in January but down 27% from a record 54,532 in December 2022.

Saoirse Mallorie, senior analyst at The King’s Fund think tank said: "Today’s figures also demonstrate that accident and emergency departments continue to be under real strain, with over 10% of people spending more than 12 hours in A&E in February."

She added: "Bringing down waiting times and making it easier for people to access treatment will need a long term approach from politicians and national leaders. This needs to include the publication and funding of the much-awaited NHS workforce plan and a renewed focus on prevention and social care."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director for England, said: “The last few months have been demanding for the NHS as record numbers of patients have come forward for care on top of hugely disruptive strike action.

Mr Powis said the data shows demand on services is not relenting with A&E attendances and ambulance call-outs at the highest level so far this year.

“So while there is no let-up for services – and with almost 48 hours of strike action still to go – it remains as vital as ever that the public continue to come forward for care when they need it, using 999 in an emergency and using 111 online and making use of the expertise of pharmacies, GPs and community services for less urgent needs,” he said.

At Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March: