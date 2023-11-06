Road closures: almost a dozen for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Chichester will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 29 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne Roundabout, Lane closures for survey work.

• A27, from 8pm October 9 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar Interchange to Bognor Road roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hartsfarm Way, Slip and roundabout closure for inspections.

• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield to Fontwell, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Stockbridge, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Temple Bar to Tangmere, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Tangmere to Temple Bar, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Temple Bar, Lane closures for drainage work.