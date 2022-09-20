Road closures: almost a dozen for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Tangmere to Portfield, carriageway and lane closure for gas mains diversion.

• A27, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Portfield Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Nyton Road to Bognor Road, diversion only for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both carriageways Tangmere to Bognor Roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 24 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield to Tangmere, carriageway closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Warblington, Layby and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington to Fishbourne Roundabout, Lane one closure for maintenance works.