Road closures: almost a dozen for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm March 6 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warblington to Eastern Road, Lane closure for drainage work.

• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warblington, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm March 17 to 4am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Tangmere Rbt to Arundel Road Fontwell, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from 8am March 27 to 6pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Bognor Road Roundabout to Whyke Road Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Chichester to Warblington, slip road closure for resurfacing works.