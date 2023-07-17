Road closures: eight for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Chichester will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8am July 17 to 4pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester Bypass, diversion for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Norton to Temple, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 clockwise Harts Farm Way Roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield to Temple Bar, lane closure for drainage works.