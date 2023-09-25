Road closures: eight for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Temple Bar to Whyke Roundabout, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 4am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Broad Road to Stein Road overbridge, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

• A27, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Whyke Roundabout to Havant, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fishbourne to Portfield roundabout, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield to Fontwell, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 5 to 4am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne Roundabout to Rantham lane, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

• A27, from 8pm October 9 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth and Crocker Hill, mobile lane closure for Chichester District council.