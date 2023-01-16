Road closures: eight for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Chichester will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8.57am January 14 to 4am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell to Bognor Road, diversion only for Network Rail works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 6am September 2 2022 to 8am February 26 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Stockbridge to Bognor Road, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Fishbourne, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Bognor, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Chichester to Warblington, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad