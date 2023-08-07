Road closures: five for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Portfield to Temple Bar, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fishbourne Roundabout to Warblington, Layby and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Eastern Road to Warblington, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Havant, lane closures for maintenance works.