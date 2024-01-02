Road closures: five for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am October 23 2023 to 6am February 26 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington, exit slip and lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm January 11 to 6am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Warblington, entry slip and lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar Interchange to Bognor Road roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for surface works.